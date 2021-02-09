Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

210 institutions hold shares in Green Plains Inc. (GPRE), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.51% while institutional investors hold 109.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.63M, and float is at 33.69M with Short Float at 19.92%. Institutions hold 103.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.18 million shares valued at $80.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.51% of the GPRE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.77 million shares valued at $42.85 million to account for 7.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.51 million shares representing 7.05% and valued at over $38.93 million, while Mangrove Partners holds 5.94% of the shares totaling 2.12 million with a market value of $32.78 million.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) is 58.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.77 and a high of $22.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPRE stock was last observed hovering at around $20.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.64% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -22.47% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.82, the stock is 7.91% and 27.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 54.54% off its SMA200. GPRE registered 67.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.54.

The stock witnessed a 10.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.80%, and is 2.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has around 820 employees, a market worth around $724.54M and $2.16B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 452.25% and -6.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.20%).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Plains Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $681.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Anderson James D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Anderson James D bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $14.65 per share for a total of $29300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Green Plains Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Anderson James D (Director) bought a total of 415 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $14.82 per share for $6150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the GPRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Becker Todd A (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $14.72 for $73605.0. The insider now directly holds 544,595 shares of Green Plains Inc. (GPRE).

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading 301.81% up over the past 12 months. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is -22.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.84% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.12.