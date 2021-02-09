Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE: GHL) is 23.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.28 and a high of $23.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GHL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $14.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -25.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.03, the stock is 18.87% and 15.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 28.68% off its SMA200. GHL registered -25.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.39.

The stock witnessed a 8.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.02%, and is 31.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.09% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) has around 405 employees, a market worth around $260.02M and $311.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.68 and Fwd P/E is 8.90. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.46% and -34.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $75.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.20% in year-over-year returns.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL), with 5.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.44% while institutional investors hold 87.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.96M, and float is at 13.95M with Short Float at 4.45%. Institutions hold 64.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.21 million shares valued at $26.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.64% of the GHL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 1.17 million shares valued at $13.28 million to account for 6.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Management Corporation which holds 1.17 million shares representing 6.15% and valued at over $14.17 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $8.98 million.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOK SCOTT L, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that BOK SCOTT L bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $10.66 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

Greenhill & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that BOK SCOTT L (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 34,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $11.33 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.08 million shares of the GHL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, BOK SCOTT L (Chairman & CEO) acquired 28,745 shares at an average price of $11.07 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 1,047,438 shares of Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL).

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Evercore Inc. (EVR) that is trading 46.05% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.26% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.38.