Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

55 institutions hold shares in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), with 19.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.58% while institutional investors hold 5.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.34M, and float is at 65.64M with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 4.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.71 million shares valued at $1.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.27% of the SUPV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 0.42 million shares valued at $0.76 million to account for 0.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RWC Asset Management LLP which holds 0.33 million shares representing 0.59% and valued at over $0.59 million, while RWC Asset Advisors (US) LLC holds 0.50% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $0.51 million.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) is -9.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $3.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUPV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.79% off the consensus price target high of $2.19 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -180.88% lower than the price target low of $0.68 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is 2.36% and -2.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -11.38% off its SMA200. SUPV registered -39.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9529 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1351.

The stock witnessed a -3.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.69%, and is 5.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $253.65M and $619.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.89 and Fwd P/E is 7.05. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.22% and -48.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is a “Sell”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $133.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 223.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 339.30% in year-over-year returns.