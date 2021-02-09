Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Volatility At 4.77%, Should You Add A Position?

383 institutions hold shares in Haemonetics Corporation (HAE), with 305.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 99.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.79M, and float is at 50.52M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 99.24% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.86 million shares valued at $424.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.57% of the HAE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 4.83 million shares valued at $421.03 million to account for 9.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.7 million shares representing 9.25% and valued at over $558.2 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 5.68% of the shares totaling 2.89 million with a market value of $252.04 million.

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) is 17.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.41 and a high of $140.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAE stock was last observed hovering at around $139.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.61% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.37% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $139.48, the stock is 12.37% and 16.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 37.48% off its SMA200. HAE registered 16.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $121.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.96.

The stock witnessed a 9.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.75%, and is 21.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) has around 3004 employees, a market worth around $6.84B and $883.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.07 and Fwd P/E is 37.70. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.97% and -0.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Haemonetics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $222.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dockendorff Charles J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dockendorff Charles J sold 12,180 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $134.53 per share for a total of $1.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13755.0 shares.

Haemonetics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Goldstein Dan (VP, Corporate Controller) sold a total of 2,671 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $135.86 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1511.0 shares of the HAE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, MEELIA RICHARD J (Director) disposed off 10,353 shares at an average price of $134.64 for $1.39 million. The insider now directly holds 32,050 shares of Haemonetics Corporation (HAE).

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 51.98% up over the past 12 months. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is 55.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.82.