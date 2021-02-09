Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HWC Stock Is Going Next

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is 11.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.32 and a high of $41.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HWC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $37.84, the stock is 0.75% and 10.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 54.95% off its SMA200. HWC registered -6.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.79.

The stock witnessed a -2.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.88%, and is 8.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has around 4136 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $1.11B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.42. Profit margin for the company is -22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.25% and -9.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Analyst Forecasts

Hancock Whitney Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.96 with sales reaching $313.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Top Institutional Holders

285 institutions hold shares in Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC), with 864.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 76.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.36M, and float is at 85.23M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 75.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.58 million shares valued at $359.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.24% of the HWC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.9 million shares valued at $148.65 million to account for 9.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 4.68 million shares representing 5.42% and valued at over $88.12 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 4.29 million with a market value of $80.73 million.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Exnicios Joseph S, the company’s President-Hancock Whitney Bank. SEC filings show that Exnicios Joseph S sold 4,821 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $35.37 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19470.0 shares.

Hancock Whitney Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 06 that Wilkins Carleton Richard (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 06 and was made at $19.34 per share for $9671.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9661.0 shares of the HWC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, PICKERING CHRISTINE L (Director) acquired 533 shares at an average price of $18.73 for $9983.0. The insider now directly holds 18,804 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC).

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 17.39% up over the past 12 months. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is 19.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.43.