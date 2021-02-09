Here are the top Institutional holders of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) shares

40 institutions hold shares in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN), with 6.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.49% while institutional investors hold 73.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.28M, and float is at 17.04M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 52.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 3.67 million shares valued at $32.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.42% of the ALPN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Frazier Management LLC with 2.57 million shares valued at $22.6 million to account for 10.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. which holds 1.28 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $11.29 million, while Avidity Partners Management, LP holds 3.40% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $7.12 million.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) is 5.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $16.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALPN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.96% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 26.44% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.24, the stock is 4.29% and 6.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 51.48% off its SMA200. ALPN registered 341.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.97.

The stock witnessed a 0.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.71%, and is 13.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $304.78M and $4.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 545.85% and -19.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.70%).

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $2.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 260.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 153.40% in year-over-year returns.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLD MITCHELL, the company’s Executive Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that GOLD MITCHELL sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $11.74 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that GOLD MITCHELL (Executive Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $12.87 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the ALPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Director) disposed off 600,000 shares at an average price of $14.25 for $8.55 million. The insider now directly holds 3,070,955 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN).

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) that is 44.39% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 91.13% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 28150.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.