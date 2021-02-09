Here are the top Institutional holders of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) shares

436 institutions hold shares in Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), with 734k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 89.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.50M, and float is at 62.82M with Short Float at 4.31%. Institutions hold 88.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.11 million shares valued at $748.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.61% of the AXON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.53 million shares valued at $501.37 million to account for 8.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 4.31 million shares representing 6.78% and valued at over $390.71 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.40% of the shares totaling 4.07 million with a market value of $368.88 million.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) is 48.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.05 and a high of $180.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXON stock was last observed hovering at around $177.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.21% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.41% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -73.7% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $182.39, the stock is 14.36% and 31.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock 76.99% off its SMA200. AXON registered 120.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $170.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $130.90.

The stock witnessed a 46.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.10%, and is 9.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has around 1323 employees, a market worth around $11.47B and $626.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 140.41. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 264.41% and 0.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axon Enterprise Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $181.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.30% in year-over-year returns.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 4 times.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is trading 40.29% up over the past 12 months. TriMas Corporation (TRS) is 18.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.69% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.56.