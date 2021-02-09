Here are the top Institutional holders of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) shares

209 institutions hold shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL), with 334.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.97% while institutional investors hold 113.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.54M, and float is at 31.82M with Short Float at 13.00%. Institutions hold 112.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 5.12 million shares valued at $106.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.81% of the COLL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.84 million shares valued at $56.85 million to account for 8.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eventide Asset Management LLC which holds 2.43 million shares representing 7.02% and valued at over $50.55 million, while Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 5.95% of the shares totaling 2.06 million with a market value of $42.85 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) is 18.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $25.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COLL stock was last observed hovering at around $24.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.63% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -196.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.70, the stock is 1.58% and 13.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 21.16% off its SMA200. COLL registered -6.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.54.

The stock witnessed a 5.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.32%, and is 2.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) has around 255 employees, a market worth around $786.84M and $307.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.49 and Fwd P/E is 16.08. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.31% and -8.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $77.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kuhlmann Shirley R., the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Kuhlmann Shirley R. sold 6,081 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $24.45 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Dreyer Scott (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 1,322 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $22.89 per share for $30261.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44395.0 shares of the COLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Fleming Alison B (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 16,042 shares at an average price of $22.00 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 111,419 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL).

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) that is trading 150.31% up over the past 12 months. United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is 68.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.31% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.81.