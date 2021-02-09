Here are the top Institutional holders of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) shares

The shares outstanding are 33.05M, and float is at 28.11M with Short Float at 1.91%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.35 million shares valued at $68.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.01% of the DCOM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.73 million shares valued at $30.84 million to account for 13.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.72 million shares representing 13.76% and valued at over $30.74 million, while Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 12.94% of the shares totaling 2.56 million with a market value of $28.92 million.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) is 7.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.51 and a high of $32.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $25.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.4% off the consensus price target high of $29.30 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -3.84% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.96, the stock is -3.11% and 2.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 21.82% off its SMA200. DCOM registered -16.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.08.

The stock witnessed a -0.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.54%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.31% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $184.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.38 and Fwd P/E is 12.02. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.24% and -18.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $47.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.50% in year-over-year returns.