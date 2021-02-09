Here are the top Institutional holders of Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP) shares

39 institutions hold shares in Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP), with institutional investors hold 0.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 392.45M, and float is at 182.51M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 0.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gabelli Funds, LLC with over 0.2 million shares valued at $2.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.08% of the HNP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.15 million shares valued at $2.37 million to account for 2.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.13 million shares representing 2.06% and valued at over $2.03 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 1.73% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $1.7 million.

Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE: HNP) is -8.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.69 and a high of $19.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HNP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.71% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.71% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.14, the stock is -9.82% and -10.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -15.28% off its SMA200. HNP registered -28.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.72.

The stock witnessed a -11.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.44%, and is -5.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP) has around 57415 employees, a market worth around $8.19B and $25.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.60 and Fwd P/E is 6.20. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.40% and -33.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huaneng Power International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.00% this year.

Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP): Who are the competitors?

The AES Corporation (AES) is 35.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -516.83% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12830.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.