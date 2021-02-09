Here are the top Institutional holders of Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) shares

31 institutions hold shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.41% while institutional investors hold 80.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.41M, and float is at 14.76M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 75.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vitruvian Partners, LLP with over 6.74 million shares valued at $19.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.29% of the INSE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with 3.75 million shares valued at $11.1 million to account for 16.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 3.02 million shares representing 13.13% and valued at over $8.95 million, while 683 Capital Management LLC holds 3.54% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $2.42 million.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) is 12.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.87 and a high of $7.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INSE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 18.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.38, the stock is 14.35% and 13.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 11.65% at the moment leaves the stock 74.76% off its SMA200. INSE registered 24.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.84.

The stock witnessed a 16.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.73%, and is 17.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.49% over the week and 7.04% over the month.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $163.25M and $194.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 294.65% and 0.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.90%).

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.79 with sales reaching $31.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -52.50% in year-over-year returns.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. (INSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) that is 4.29% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.09% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.62.