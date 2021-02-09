Here are the top Institutional holders of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) shares

413 institutions hold shares in Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH), with 860.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 105.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.52M, and float is at 62.64M with Short Float at 3.03%. Institutions hold 104.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.88 million shares valued at $656.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.82% of the MANH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 5.9 million shares valued at $563.14 million to account for 9.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.79 million shares representing 9.12% and valued at over $609.14 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 5.74% of the shares totaling 3.65 million with a market value of $348.42 million.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) is 27.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.20 and a high of $132.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MANH stock was last observed hovering at around $130.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.03% off its average median price target of $137.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.34% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.89% lower than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.49, the stock is 14.75% and 23.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock 41.45% off its SMA200. MANH registered 75.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.30.

The stock witnessed a 23.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.62%, and is 16.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.65% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $8.28B and $586.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 99.18 and Fwd P/E is 77.52. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 282.07% and 1.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (60.20%).

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manhattan Associates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $143.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAGHAVAN DEEPAK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAGHAVAN DEEPAK sold 7,087 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $128.87 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34973.0 shares.

Manhattan Associates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that NOONAN THOMAS E (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $104.09 per share for $2.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the MANH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Capel Eddie (President & CEO) disposed off 24,266 shares at an average price of $102.53 for $2.49 million. The insider now directly holds 280,873 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH).

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) that is trading 35.77% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -19.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.05% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.25.