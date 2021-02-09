Here are the top Institutional holders of Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) shares

6 institutions hold shares in Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS), with 388.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 19.42% while institutional investors hold 1.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.00M, and float is at 1.61M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 1.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank of America Corporation with over 27225.0 shares valued at $50638.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.36% of the MARPS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fruth Investment Management with 10000.0 shares valued at $33300.0 to account for 0.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 5000.0 shares representing 0.25% and valued at over $9300.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 2700.0 with a market value of $5022.0.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) is 74.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $8.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MARPS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $5.81, the stock is 26.49% and 50.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock 128.67% off its SMA200. MARPS registered 219.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 170.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.84.

The stock witnessed a 52.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.94%, and is 17.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.31% over the week and 15.23% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 24.62. Profit margin for the company is 73.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 475.25% and -35.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (63.80%).

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) Analyst Forecasts

Marine Petroleum Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.50% this year.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) that is trading 1.25% up over the past 12 months. Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) is -32.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -254.89% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6530.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.