Here are the top Institutional holders of Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) shares

72 institutions hold shares in Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE), with 12.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.65% while institutional investors hold 23.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.22M, and float is at 12.76M with Short Float at 12.59%. Institutions hold 11.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.88 million shares valued at $21.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.48% of the PLSE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.64 million shares valued at $7.54 million to account for 2.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 0.25 million shares representing 1.00% and valued at over $2.97 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.91% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $2.71 million.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) is 85.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.11 and a high of $44.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLSE stock was last observed hovering at around $44.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.76% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 3.76% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.27, the stock is 40.97% and 80.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 205.06% off its SMA200. PLSE registered 222.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 297.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.98.

The stock witnessed a 70.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 268.61%, and is 30.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.98% over the week and 9.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 766.34% and -0.27% from its 52-week high.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.00% this year.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zanganeh Maky, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zanganeh Maky bought 1,193 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $10.70 per share for a total of $12767.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that Zanganeh Maky (Director) bought a total of 7,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $7.01 per share for $55730.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PLSE stock.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -23.17% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.92% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.18.