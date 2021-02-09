Here are the top Institutional holders of Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) shares

12 institutions hold shares in Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT), with 2.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.89% while institutional investors hold 22.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.80M, and float is at 2.98M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 13.04% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.33 million shares valued at $0.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.58% of the TAIT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Noesis Capital Mangement Corp with 0.18 million shares valued at $0.6 million to account for 3.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 78500.0 shares representing 1.56% and valued at over $0.19 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 7110.0 with a market value of $17064.0.

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) is 23.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $4.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAIT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $4.00, the stock is 14.16% and 25.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -6.32% at the moment leaves the stock 50.00% off its SMA200. TAIT registered 35.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3641 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7349.

The stock witnessed a 21.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.73%, and is 8.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $24.16M and $6.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.51. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.02% and -12.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) Analyst Forecasts

Taitron Components Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.20% this year.

Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILLER CRAIG, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MILLER CRAIG sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $2.60 per share for a total of $6500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Taitron Components Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that MILLER CRAIG (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $2.65 per share for $6625.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TAIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, MILLER CRAIG (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $1.62 for $4050.0. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT).

Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) that is trading 22.19% up over the past 12 months. Avnet Inc. (AVT) is 7.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.09% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2550.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.