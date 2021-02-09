Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO)

217 institutions hold shares in AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.19% while institutional investors hold 100.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.33M, and float is at 36.76M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 96.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.27 million shares valued at $96.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.52% of the ANGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 4.57 million shares valued at $70.03 million to account for 12.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.03 million shares representing 7.98% and valued at over $36.52 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.20% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $28.4 million.

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is 37.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.48 and a high of $20.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANGO stock was last observed hovering at around $20.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.25% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -17.0% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.06, the stock is 12.06% and 28.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 4.31% at the moment leaves the stock 78.31% off its SMA200. ANGO registered 59.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.50.

The stock witnessed a 13.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.55%, and is 11.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $776.06M and $271.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 126.11. Profit margin for the company is -63.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.55% and 4.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.50%).

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AngioDynamics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $68.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON WESLEY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON WESLEY sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $18.53 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77911.0 shares.

AngioDynamics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Trowbridge Stephen A (EVP and CFO) bought a total of 1,013 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $9.38 per share for $9502.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60273.0 shares of the ANGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, Clemmer James C (President and CEO) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $8.26 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 343,319 shares of AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO).

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 8.58% up over the past 12 months. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) is 64.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.7% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.23.