Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI)

248 institutions hold shares in Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI), with 6.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.30% while institutional investors hold 69.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.86M, and float is at 121.81M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 65.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.85 million shares valued at $240.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.75% of the NWBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.71 million shares valued at $116.98 million to account for 9.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 8.18 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $75.24 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 4.75 million with a market value of $43.68 million.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) is 5.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.52 and a high of $15.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $13.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -11.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.40, the stock is -0.99% and 3.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 23.25% off its SMA200. NWBI registered -14.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.24.

The stock witnessed a -4.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.61%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has around 2084 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $434.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.33 and Fwd P/E is 13.24. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.22% and -16.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $102.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.40% in year-over-year returns.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meegan John P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Meegan John P sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $13.38 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62050.0 shares.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that HARVEY WILLIAM W (Sr. EVP & CFO) sold a total of 5,089 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $13.37 per share for $68042.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the NWBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, McTavish Julia W (EVP, Human Resources) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $12.41 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 80,994 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) that is trading -8.07% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.25% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.14.