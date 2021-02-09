Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST)

225 institutions hold shares in QuinStreet Inc. (QNST), with 4.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.29% while institutional investors hold 98.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.06M, and float is at 48.51M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 90.19% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.8 million shares valued at $167.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.74% of the QNST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.05 million shares valued at $48.3 million to account for 5.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Private Capital Management, Inc. which holds 2.93 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $46.46 million, while Rubric Capital Management LP holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 2.82 million with a market value of $44.62 million.

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) is 12.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.76 and a high of $25.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QNST stock was last observed hovering at around $24.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.87% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -9.27% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.04, the stock is 11.23% and 14.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 59.86% off its SMA200. QNST registered 60.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.94.

The stock witnessed a 7.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.09%, and is 11.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has around 592 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $519.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.32 and Fwd P/E is 33.02. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 317.36% and -7.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuinStreet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $146.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.30% year-over-year.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Valenti Douglas, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Valenti Douglas sold 2,084 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $21.52 per share for a total of $44846.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

QuinStreet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Valenti Douglas (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 20,661 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $20.81 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.96 million shares of the QNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Valenti Douglas (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 32,099 shares at an average price of $20.59 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 2,979,662 shares of QuinStreet Inc. (QNST).

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Inuvo Inc. (INUV) that is trading 433.33% up over the past 12 months. TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) is 250.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.24% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.