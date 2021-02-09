Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR)

425 institutions hold shares in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR), with 815.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 101.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.55M, and float is at 123.32M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 100.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.8 million shares valued at $874.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.38% of the REXR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.1 million shares valued at $782.4 million to account for 13.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PGGM Investments which holds 8.39 million shares representing 6.78% and valued at over $412.07 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 7.94 million with a market value of $363.56 million.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) is 1.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.79 and a high of $53.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REXR stock was last observed hovering at around $50.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.46% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -6.13% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.88, the stock is 2.09% and 3.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 9.47% off its SMA200. REXR registered 0.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.64.

The stock witnessed a 6.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.56%, and is -2.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $6.46B and $315.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.60 and Fwd P/E is 156.36. Profit margin for the company is 21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.92% and -6.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $87.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.60% in year-over-year returns.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frankel Michael S., the company’s Co-CEO, Co-President. SEC filings show that Frankel Michael S. sold 66,614 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $47.06 per share for a total of $3.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Frankel Michael S. (Co-CEO, Co-President) sold a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $49.75 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66614.0 shares of the REXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Frankel Michael S. (Co-CEO, Co-President) disposed off 22,055 shares at an average price of $49.61 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 69,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR).

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -1.54% down over the past 12 months. Prologis Inc. (PLD) is 14.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.98% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.54.