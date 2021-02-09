Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP)

1,313 institutions hold shares in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP), with 1.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.55% while institutional investors hold 96.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.70M, and float is at 103.19M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 95.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.58 million shares valued at $4.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.04% of the ROP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.73 million shares valued at $3.45 billion to account for 8.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.32 million shares representing 6.98% and valued at over $3.16 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 4.37 million with a market value of $1.73 billion.

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) is -5.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $240.00 and a high of $455.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROP stock was last observed hovering at around $404.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.21% off its average median price target of $458.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.57% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -31.34% lower than the price target low of $310.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $407.16, the stock is -1.64% and -2.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 0.83% off its SMA200. ROP registered 5.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $419.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $415.42.

The stock witnessed a -5.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.48%, and is 4.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) has around 16460 employees, a market worth around $42.57B and $5.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.31 and Fwd P/E is 26.28. Profit margin for the company is 29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.65% and -10.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roper Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.35 with sales reaching $1.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON ROBERT D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $429.67 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8537.0 shares.

Roper Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Conley Jason (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $405.76 per share for $2.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25925.0 shares of the ROP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, HUNN LAURENCE NEIL (President and CEO) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $440.00 for $17.6 million. The insider now directly holds 202,214 shares of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP).

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 17.28% up over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 51.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.41% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.