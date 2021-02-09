Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN)

315 institutions hold shares in SpartanNash Company (SPTN), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.01% while institutional investors hold 91.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.85M, and float is at 34.79M with Short Float at 8.75%. Institutions hold 88.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.79 million shares valued at $100.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.14% of the SPTN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.97 million shares valued at $48.49 million to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.49 million shares representing 6.95% and valued at over $40.75 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 1.69 million with a market value of $27.61 million.

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is 9.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $23.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPTN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.96% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.83% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.05, the stock is 4.78% and 4.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -0.17% off its SMA200. SPTN registered 52.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.93.

The stock witnessed a 6.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.08%, and is 5.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $697.80M and $9.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.85 and Fwd P/E is 9.14. Distance from 52-week low is 111.67% and -20.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SpartanNash Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $2.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.80% in year-over-year returns.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at SpartanNash Company (SPTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GAMBINO FRANK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GAMBINO FRANK sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $19.46 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41879.0 shares.

SpartanNash Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that JACKSON YVONNE R (Director) sold a total of 2,652 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $19.32 per share for $51237.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35068.0 shares of the SPTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 27, ATKINS M SHAN (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $23.00 for $69000.0. The insider now directly holds 36,112 shares of SpartanNash Company (SPTN).

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 39.87% up over the past 12 months. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is -20.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.09% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.05.