Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: VAR)

897 institutions hold shares in Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR), with 302.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 92.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.20M, and float is at 91.05M with Short Float at 2.82%. Institutions hold 91.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.85 million shares valued at $1.69 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.79% of the VAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.41 million shares valued at $1.3 billion to account for 8.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.98 million shares representing 4.36% and valued at over $684.66 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 4.08% of the shares totaling 3.72 million with a market value of $640.55 million.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: VAR) is 0.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.62 and a high of $176.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VAR stock was last observed hovering at around $176.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $178.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.92% off the consensus price target high of $178.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.64% higher than the price target low of $177.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $176.36, the stock is 0.40% and 0.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 13.56% off its SMA200. VAR registered 25.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $175.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $170.65.

The stock witnessed a 0.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.72%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.21% over the week and 0.25% over the month.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) has around 10613 employees, a market worth around $16.08B and $3.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.19 and Fwd P/E is 29.54. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.79% and -0.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.18 with sales reaching $864.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOMSEN MAGNUS, the company’s SVP, CAO, Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that MOMSEN MAGNUS sold 4,473 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $174.95 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76.0 shares.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that WILSON DOW R (President and CEO) sold a total of 159,198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $174.40 per share for $27.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the VAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, WILSON DOW R (President and CEO) disposed off 157,515 shares at an average price of $174.35 for $27.46 million. The insider now directly holds 121,445 shares of Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR).

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 19.79% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.79% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.61.