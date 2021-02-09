Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Track to Reach $14.50 in a Year

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) is -4.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.50 and a high of $14.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRTG stock was last observed hovering at around $9.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 31.21% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.63, the stock is -2.82% and -5.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -15.01% off its SMA200. HRTG registered -22.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.96.

The stock witnessed a -11.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.56%, and is 4.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) has around 530 employees, a market worth around $268.77M and $572.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.37 and Fwd P/E is 6.50. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.40% and -31.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $145.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) Top Institutional Holders

190 institutions hold shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG), with 3.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.17% while institutional investors hold 83.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.74M, and float is at 24.84M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 73.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.38 million shares valued at $24.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.50% of the HRTG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.59 million shares valued at $16.12 million to account for 5.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.19 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $12.0 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 1.15 million with a market value of $11.64 million.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Martindale Steven C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Martindale Steven C. bought 628 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $13.03 per share for a total of $8183.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6450.0 shares.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Garateix Ernie J (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $9.60 per share for $9600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the HRTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Garateix Ernie J (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $11.03 for $11030.0. The insider now directly holds 105,254 shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG).

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 8.34% up over the past 12 months. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is -26.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.19% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.