ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) – The 11.92% Upside Potential Remains

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) is -3.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $158.01 and a high of $236.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICUI stock was last observed hovering at around $208.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04% off its average median price target of $236.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.38% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.01% higher than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $207.88, the stock is -2.99% and 0.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 6.64% off its SMA200. ICUI registered -1.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $214.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $195.79.

The stock witnessed a -5.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.40%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.98 and Fwd P/E is 28.89. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.56% and -12.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICU Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.51 with sales reaching $295.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 242.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.60% in year-over-year returns.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Top Institutional Holders

386 institutions hold shares in ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI), with 1.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.51% while institutional investors hold 100.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.95M, and float is at 19.61M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 94.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 2.95 million shares valued at $538.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.05% of the ICUI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.66 million shares valued at $485.41 million to account for 12.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.77 million shares representing 8.43% and valued at over $323.19 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.92% of the shares totaling 1.66 million with a market value of $356.25 million.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jain Vivek, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Jain Vivek sold 38,591 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $220.00 per share for a total of $8.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66241.0 shares.

ICU Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Jain Vivek (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 6,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $220.00 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66241.0 shares of the ICUI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Jain Vivek (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 24,339 shares at an average price of $220.00 for $5.35 million. The insider now directly holds 66,241 shares of ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI).

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading 59.55% up over the past 12 months. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is 4.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.08% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.