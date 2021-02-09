IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) Is Up 12.55% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) is 12.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $17.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IEC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $14.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.02% off the consensus price target high of $14.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -7.02% lower than the price target low of $14.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.25, the stock is -1.27% and 16.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 54.74% off its SMA200. IEC registered 73.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.51.

The stock witnessed a 13.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.73%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) has around 860 employees, a market worth around $163.48M and $185.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.32. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.00% and -15.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IEC Electronics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $49.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.00% year-over-year.

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC), with 533.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.05% while institutional investors hold 54.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.53M, and float is at 9.45M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 51.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with over 0.85 million shares valued at $7.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.05% of the IEC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.56 million shares valued at $4.83 million to account for 5.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Solas Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.53 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $4.54 million, while Next Century Growth Investors LLC holds 3.32% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $3.04 million.

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nowak Jeremy R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nowak Jeremy R bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $7.57 per share for a total of $56775.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52526.0 shares.

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading 38.20% up over the past 12 months. Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) is 76.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 69.82% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11900.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.