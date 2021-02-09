IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) on Track to Reach $3.75 in a Year

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) is 38.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $4.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMAC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.37% off the consensus price target high of $4.75 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 22.91% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.12, the stock is 20.69% and 49.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 7.08% at the moment leaves the stock 69.59% off its SMA200. IMAC registered 103.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5138 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1199.

The stock witnessed a 32.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 152.41%, and is 28.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.02% over the week and 9.82% over the month.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $23.45M and $13.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 404.76% and -57.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.20%).

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMAC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $3.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.70% in year-over-year returns.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC), with 4.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.08% while institutional investors hold 5.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.84M, and float is at 7.21M with Short Float at 4.11%. Institutions hold 3.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 55100.0 shares valued at $42862.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.47% of the IMAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TrustCore Financial Services LLC with 32250.0 shares valued at $49342.0 to account for 0.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 26565.0 shares representing 0.22% and valued at over $20664.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 22771.0 with a market value of $17713.0.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ervin Jeffrey S, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ervin Jeffrey S bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $0.78 per share for a total of $3906.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

IMAC Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Ervin Jeffrey S (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $1.45 per share for $1450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the IMAC stock.