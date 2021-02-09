Is AC Immune SA (ACIU) a good stock to buy now?

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) is 47.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACIU stock was last observed hovering at around $7.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6%.

Currently trading at $7.65, the stock is 21.82% and 34.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 8.51% at the moment leaves the stock 19.45% off its SMA200. ACIU registered -19.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.02.

The stock witnessed a 34.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.09%, and is 24.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.66% over the week and 10.12% over the month.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $558.91M and $17.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 87.96% and -41.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

AC Immune SA (ACIU) Analyst Forecasts

AC Immune SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $1.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 177.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -85.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.40% in year-over-year returns.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in AC Immune SA (ACIU), with 33.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.99% while institutional investors hold 56.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.93M, and float is at 37.91M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 29.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 9.82 million shares valued at $47.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.69% of the ACIU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 2.61 million shares valued at $12.76 million to account for 3.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Avidity Partners Management, LP which holds 1.55 million shares representing 2.16% and valued at over $7.56 million, while Artal Group S.A. holds 1.39% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $4.88 million.

AC Immune SA (ACIU): Who are the competitors?

