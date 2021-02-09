Is Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) a good stock to buy now?

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) is 60.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.28 and a high of $40.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHUY stock was last observed hovering at around $40.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.07% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -76.79% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.43, the stock is 23.97% and 45.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 4.66% at the moment leaves the stock 100.63% off its SMA200. CHUY registered 71.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.28.

The stock witnessed a 48.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.13%, and is 19.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $802.78M and $344.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.99. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 482.83% and 4.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $76.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.70% in year-over-year returns.

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) Top Institutional Holders

182 institutions hold shares in Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY), with 224.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.14% while institutional investors hold 105.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.69M, and float is at 19.47M with Short Float at 6.80%. Institutions hold 104.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.25 million shares valued at $63.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.50% of the CHUY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.09 million shares valued at $81.93 million to account for 15.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 2.81 million shares representing 14.28% and valued at over $55.06 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.30% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $24.31 million.

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hatcher Michael C., the company’s VP of Real Estate and Develop.. SEC filings show that Hatcher Michael C. sold 4,958 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $23.03 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20313.0 shares.

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Zecher Ira L. (Director) sold a total of 2,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $19.64 per share for $55974.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3715.0 shares of the CHUY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Howie Jon W (VP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,100 shares at an average price of $15.94 for $49414.0. The insider now directly holds 3,100 shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY).

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 7.92% up over the past 12 months. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is 14.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.85.