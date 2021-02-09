Is Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) a good stock to buy now?

Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) is 16.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.61 and a high of $46.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HI stock was last observed hovering at around $45.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.95% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.1% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.23, the stock is 6.57% and 13.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 47.04% off its SMA200. HI registered 61.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.18.

The stock witnessed a 6.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.28%, and is 8.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $3.37B and $2.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 182.73 and Fwd P/E is 13.87. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 239.68% and -1.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hillenbrand Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $680.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -142.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) Top Institutional Holders

313 institutions hold shares in Hillenbrand Inc. (HI), with 741.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 87.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.30M, and float is at 74.28M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 86.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.89 million shares valued at $473.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.84% of the HI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.15 million shares valued at $202.76 million to account for 9.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clarkston Capital Partners LLC which holds 5.69 million shares representing 7.59% and valued at over $161.51 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 2.93 million with a market value of $83.01 million.

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by An-Heid Ling, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that An-Heid Ling sold 21,248 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $38.96 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57227.0 shares.

Hillenbrand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 4,993 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $38.02 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35245.0 shares of the HI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Jones Michael M. (Senior Vice President) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $38.89 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 22,482 shares of Hillenbrand Inc. (HI).

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Service Corporation International (SCI) that is trading 11.72% up over the past 12 months. Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is -3.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.