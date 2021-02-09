Is Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) a good stock to buy now?

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) is 56.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QUAD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.98, the stock is 31.81% and 49.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 78.63% off its SMA200. QUAD registered 22.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.36.

The stock witnessed a 46.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 174.31%, and is 28.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) has around 19600 employees, a market worth around $308.51M and $3.16B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 199.00% and -14.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quad/Graphics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -293.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.40% year-over-year.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD), with 12.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.76% while institutional investors hold 73.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.70M, and float is at 29.81M with Short Float at 7.25%. Institutions hold 56.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.5 million shares valued at $7.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.23% of the QUAD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.46 million shares valued at $7.46 million to account for 6.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.35 million shares representing 5.85% and valued at over $8.96 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 1.66 million with a market value of $5.02 million.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHIELY JOHN S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHIELY JOHN S bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $2.20 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Quad/Graphics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Harned Christopher B (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $3.33 per share for $9990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the QUAD stock.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) that is trading 0.00% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.98% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.95.