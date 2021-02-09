Is Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) a good stock to buy now?

Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) is 0.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.45 and a high of $79.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRCL stock was last observed hovering at around $68.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.22% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -15.85% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.51, the stock is 2.15% and 0.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 10.95% off its SMA200. SRCL registered 7.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.45.

The stock witnessed a -3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.69%, and is 4.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) has around 19500 employees, a market worth around $6.25B and $2.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.40. Profit margin for the company is -11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.78% and -12.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stericycle Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $651.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.60% in year-over-year returns.

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) Top Institutional Holders

470 institutions hold shares in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL), with 270.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 106.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.50M, and float is at 91.26M with Short Float at 2.19%. Institutions hold 106.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 8.9 million shares valued at $561.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.73% of the SRCL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.91 million shares valued at $498.95 million to account for 8.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.44 million shares representing 8.13% and valued at over $515.94 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.92% of the shares totaling 7.25 million with a market value of $457.23 million.

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ginnetti Daniel, the company’s EVP International. SEC filings show that Ginnetti Daniel sold 6,238 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $64.80 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7364.0 shares.

Stericycle Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Stahl David W. (EVP and CIO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $63.47 per share for $63474.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1711.0 shares of the SRCL stock.

Stericycle Inc. (SRCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) that is trading 151.89% up over the past 12 months. Waste Management Inc. (WM) is -7.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.02.