Is The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) a good stock to buy now?

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) is 24.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWHM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -10.86% off the consensus price target high of $5.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -10.86% lower than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.82, the stock is 8.57% and 11.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 3.37% at the moment leaves the stock 34.02% off its SMA200. NWHM registered 6.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.91.

The stock witnessed a 14.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.58%, and is 8.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $103.71M and $584.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 518.95% and -3.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The New Home Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $124.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.30% in year-over-year returns.

The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM), with 4.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.23% while institutional investors hold 78.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.23M, and float is at 12.72M with Short Float at 0.67%. Institutions hold 60.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 1.3 million shares valued at $7.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.11% of the NWHM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 1.1 million shares valued at $5.96 million to account for 6.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Manhattan Company which holds 1.09 million shares representing 5.98% and valued at over $5.93 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.88% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $4.84 million.

The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading 6.85% up over the past 12 months. Lennar Corporation (LEN) is 38.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.35% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 84360.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.97.