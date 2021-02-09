J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is 8.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.24 and a high of $107.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $105.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.14% off the consensus price target high of $134.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -6.74% lower than the price target low of $99.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $105.67, the stock is 6.02% and 8.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 36.10% off its SMA200. JCOM registered 7.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.31.

The stock witnessed a 7.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.69%, and is 2.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) has around 3090 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.88 and Fwd P/E is 12.13. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.46% and -2.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

J2 Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.79 with sales reaching $433.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) Top Institutional Holders

425 institutions hold shares in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM), with 2.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.11% while institutional investors hold 116.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.28M, and float is at 42.82M with Short Float at 14.04%. Institutions hold 109.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.14 million shares valued at $502.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the JCOM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.23 million shares valued at $292.52 million to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC which holds 2.76 million shares representing 6.06% and valued at over $191.38 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 2.05 million with a market value of $142.11 million.

J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TURICCHI R SCOTT, the company’s President and CFO. SEC filings show that TURICCHI R SCOTT sold 10,323 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $100.73 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

J2 Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that RESSLER RICHARD S (Director) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $97.67 per share for $19.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.97 million shares of the JCOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, TURICCHI R SCOTT (President and CFO) disposed off 1,727 shares at an average price of $90.00 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 294,059 shares of J2 Global Inc. (JCOM).

J2 Global Inc. (JCOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 28.65% up over the past 12 months. Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) is -11.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.83% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.3.