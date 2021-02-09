Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

58 institutions hold shares in Kamada Ltd. (KMDA), with 7.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.92% while institutional investors hold 50.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.74M, and float is at 28.79M with Short Float at 2.38%. Institutions hold 41.94% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.16 million shares valued at $9.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.60% of the KMDA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 0.92 million shares valued at $7.71 million to account for 2.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 0.75 million shares representing 1.68% and valued at over $6.28 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.66% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $6.23 million.

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) is 17.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.40 and a high of $13.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KMDA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 24.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.59, the stock is 9.29% and 13.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock -3.70% off its SMA200. KMDA registered 8.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.85.

The stock witnessed a 14.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.69%, and is 11.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $339.60M and $133.78M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.81 and Fwd P/E is 69.00. Distance from 52-week low is 72.50% and -43.06% from its 52-week high.

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kamada Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $32.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is -10.70% lower over the past 12 months. Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is 56.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.62% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.