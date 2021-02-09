Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) on Track to Reach $12.00 in a Year

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) is 3.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.91 and a high of $12.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRNY stock was last observed hovering at around $10.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.04% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.92, the stock is 1.16% and 2.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 24.03% off its SMA200. KRNY registered -9.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.98.

The stock witnessed a -2.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.05%, and is 6.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) has around 494 employees, a market worth around $983.02M and $235.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.76 and Fwd P/E is 15.17. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.03% and -10.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kearny Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $44.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.00% year-over-year.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY), with 7.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.97% while institutional investors hold 70.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.01M, and float is at 76.29M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 64.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.6 million shares valued at $54.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.49% of the KRNY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 6.41 million shares valued at $46.19 million to account for 7.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.22 million shares representing 6.95% and valued at over $65.68 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.86% of the shares totaling 6.14 million with a market value of $44.26 million.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Joyce Patrick M, the company’s EVP/CLO. SEC filings show that Joyce Patrick M sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $10.60 per share for a total of $31800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33990.0 shares.

Kearny Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Aanensen Theodore J (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $10.44 per share for $26088.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the KRNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Swansson Timothy A (EVP and CTIO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $10.12 for $20240.0. The insider now directly holds 5,634 shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY).

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) that is trading -15.22% down over the past 12 months. Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is -15.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.75% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.