Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

77 institutions hold shares in Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS), with 3.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.90% while institutional investors hold 91.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.18M, and float is at 18.31M with Short Float at 3.45%. Institutions hold 77.63% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.88 million shares valued at $72.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.29% of the KROS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.79 million shares valued at $68.98 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 1.68 million shares representing 8.32% and valued at over $64.78 million, while Logos Global Management LP holds 7.93% of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $61.71 million.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) is 0.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.10 and a high of $88.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KROS stock was last observed hovering at around $65.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.51% off its average median price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.01% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.41% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.99, the stock is 7.94% and -0.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 8.41% at the moment leaves the stock 46.46% off its SMA200. KROS registered a gain of 95.56% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.07.

The stock witnessed a 0.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.26%, and is 23.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 271.68% and -20.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (73.40%).

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57.The EPS is expected to shrink by -824.00% this year.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nussbaum Ran, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nussbaum Ran bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.29 million shares.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Kariv Tomer (Director) bought a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $50.00 per share for $3.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.29 million shares of the KROS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 (10% Owner) acquired 60,000 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $3.0 million. The insider now directly holds 2,288,151 shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS).