Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) is 30.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.30 and a high of $28.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KNSA stock was last observed hovering at around $21.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.2% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.88% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.03, the stock is 17.21% and 22.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 7.57% at the moment leaves the stock 19.99% off its SMA200. KNSA registered 38.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.89.

The stock witnessed a 24.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.99%, and is 10.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.03% over the week and 7.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 123.59% and -19.67% from its 52-week high.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.62.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.60% this year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA), with 4.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.18% while institutional investors hold 93.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.96M, and float is at 29.67M with Short Float at 13.10%. Institutions hold 87.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 2.92 million shares valued at $44.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.23% of the KNSA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 2.8 million shares valued at $42.89 million to account for 8.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Consonance Capital Management LP which holds 2.37 million shares representing 7.51% and valued at over $36.38 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.50% of the shares totaling 2.37 million with a market value of $36.34 million.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beetham Thomas W., the company’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Beetham Thomas W. sold 2,477 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $22.09 per share for a total of $54717.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 12 that Patel Sanj K (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 99,330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 12 and was made at $21.02 per share for $2.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the KNSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, Patel Sanj K (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 150,700 shares at an average price of $21.02 for $3.17 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA).