Kirby Corporation (KEX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) is 11.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.76 and a high of $76.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KEX stock was last observed hovering at around $56.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.64% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.54% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -25.48% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.72, the stock is 5.06% and 7.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 20.45% off its SMA200. KEX registered -22.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.99.

The stock witnessed a 1.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.59%, and is 6.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $2.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.07. Profit margin for the company is -28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.19% and -24.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kirby Corporation (KEX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kirby Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $484.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.70% in year-over-year returns.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Top Institutional Holders

322 institutions hold shares in Kirby Corporation (KEX), with 670.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 87.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.92M, and float is at 59.35M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 86.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.4 million shares valued at $280.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.00% of the KEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.92 million shares valued at $177.91 million to account for 8.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC which holds 4.47 million shares representing 7.45% and valued at over $161.7 million, while Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 3.42 million with a market value of $123.79 million.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Kirby Corporation (KEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Waterman William M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Waterman William M. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $57.74 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Kirby Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that MILLER SCOTT P (VP – CIO) sold a total of 1,298 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $56.64 per share for $73519.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the KEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, Reniers Joseph H. (President-Kirby Distribution) disposed off 4,084 shares at an average price of $45.00 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 18,539 shares of Kirby Corporation (KEX).

Kirby Corporation (KEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is 48.05% higher over the past 12 months. Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) is 6.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.67.