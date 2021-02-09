Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Is Up 29.17% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) is 29.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.74 and a high of $372.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAD stock was last observed hovering at around $369.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.8% off its average median price target of $360.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.99% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -28.59% lower than the price target low of $294.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $378.05, the stock is 14.71% and 23.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 65.53% off its SMA200. LAD registered 183.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $316.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $271.41.

The stock witnessed a 18.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.61%, and is 12.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) has around 14320 employees, a market worth around $9.73B and $13.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.64 and Fwd P/E is 16.13. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 578.24% and 1.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lithia Motors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.72 with sales reaching $3.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.90% in year-over-year returns.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Top Institutional Holders

503 institutions hold shares in Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD), with 325.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 88.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.12M, and float is at 23.48M with Short Float at 8.43%. Institutions hold 87.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.04 million shares valued at $888.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.63% of the LAD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with 2.23 million shares valued at $507.41 million to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.93 million shares representing 7.39% and valued at over $439.95 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 1.23 million with a market value of $281.04 million.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberts Kenneth E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Roberts Kenneth E sold 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $280.52 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50188.0 shares.

Lithia Motors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that DEBOER SIDNEY B (Director) sold a total of 10,410 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $285.75 per share for $2.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23986.0 shares of the LAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Hillier Scott (Senior Vice President) disposed off 4,555 shares at an average price of $290.37 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 62,756 shares of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD).

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is trading 50.76% up over the past 12 months. Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is 41.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.1% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.37.