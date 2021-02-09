Luby’s Inc. (LUB) up 15.85% since start of the year

Luby’s Inc. (NYSE: LUB) is 15.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $3.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LUB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is 11.89% and 13.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 64.32% off its SMA200. LUB registered 38.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 178.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8694 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3614.

The stock witnessed a 11.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.84%, and is 10.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Luby’s Inc. (LUB) has around 3074 employees, a market worth around $98.60M and $160.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 615.22% and -1.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.00%).

Luby’s Inc. (LUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luby’s Inc. (LUB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luby’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.10% this year.

Luby’s Inc. (LUB) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Luby’s Inc. (LUB), with 12M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.03% while institutional investors hold 61.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.97M, and float is at 18.77M with Short Float at 4.67%. Institutions hold 37.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bandera Partners LLC with over 2.86 million shares valued at $8.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.30% of the LUB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hodges Capital Management, Inc. with 2.49 million shares valued at $7.06 million to account for 8.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.74 million shares representing 5.65% and valued at over $4.97 million, while Sunbelt Securities, Inc. holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $3.01 million.

Luby’s Inc. (LUB) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Luby’s Inc. (LUB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.

Luby’s Inc. (LUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) that is trading 23.41% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.15% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 19.71.