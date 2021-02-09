Masimo Corporation (MASI) on Track to Reach $295.00 in a Year

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) is -2.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $143.90 and a high of $284.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MASI stock was last observed hovering at around $260.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.53% off its average median price target of $295.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.54% off the consensus price target high of $310.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.14% higher than the price target low of $276.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $261.82, the stock is -0.50% and -0.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 9.95% off its SMA200. MASI registered 49.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $265.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $241.71.

The stock witnessed a -6.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.73%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $14.21B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.01 and Fwd P/E is 68.36. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.95% and -8.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Masimo Corporation (MASI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Masimo Corporation (MASI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Masimo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $287.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.10% in year-over-year returns.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) Top Institutional Holders

668 institutions hold shares in Masimo Corporation (MASI), with 4.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.50% while institutional investors hold 90.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.00M, and float is at 50.90M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 84.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.9 million shares valued at $1.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.35% of the MASI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.5 million shares valued at $1.06 billion to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.45 million shares representing 8.08% and valued at over $1.05 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 2.99% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $388.34 million.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Masimo Corporation (MASI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIANI JOE E, the company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that KIANI JOE E sold 3,403 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $280.32 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80404.0 shares.

Masimo Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that REYNOLDS CRAIG B (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $279.74 per share for $2.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4300.0 shares of the MASI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, KIANI JOE E (CEO and Chairman of the Board) disposed off 9,034 shares at an average price of $280.45 for $2.53 million. The insider now directly holds 83,807 shares of Masimo Corporation (MASI).

Masimo Corporation (MASI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 19.79% up over the past 12 months. Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) is -13.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.8% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.84.