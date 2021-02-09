Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) is -14.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.24 and a high of $96.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRCY stock was last observed hovering at around $74.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.78% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 6.25% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.00, the stock is -2.35% and -5.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -3.99% off its SMA200. MRCY registered -8.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.24.

The stock witnessed a -5.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.31%, and is 6.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has around 1979 employees, a market worth around $4.10B and $841.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.26 and Fwd P/E is 26.81. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.57% and -22.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mercury Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $253.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.80% year-over-year.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Top Institutional Holders

376 institutions hold shares in Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.84% while institutional investors hold 99.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.88M, and float is at 54.03M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 97.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.91 million shares valued at $696.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.13% of the MRCY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.86 million shares valued at $376.29 million to account for 8.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are William Blair Investment Management, LLC which holds 2.76 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $213.93 million, while Fred Alger Management, LLC holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 2.52 million with a market value of $195.29 million.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ASLETT MARK, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that ASLETT MARK sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $79.50 per share for a total of $99378.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Mercury Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that ASLETT MARK (President and CEO) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $80.43 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the MRCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, ASLETT MARK (President and CEO) disposed off 1,900 shares at an average price of $85.07 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 257,858 shares of Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY).

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is 22.69% higher over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -10.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.57% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.