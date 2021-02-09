Moelis & Company (MC) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 7.47% Upside

Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) is 12.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.14 and a high of $56.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MC stock was last observed hovering at around $51.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.47% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -22.65% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.74, the stock is 0.21% and 11.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 47.97% off its SMA200. MC registered 43.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.33.

The stock witnessed a 1.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.03%, and is 2.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Moelis & Company (MC) has around 879 employees, a market worth around $3.39B and $744.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.86 and Fwd P/E is 19.98. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.53% and -5.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Moelis & Company (MC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moelis & Company (MC) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moelis & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.34 with sales reaching $309.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.20% in year-over-year returns.

Moelis & Company (MC) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in Moelis & Company (MC), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.50% while institutional investors hold 106.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.80M, and float is at 54.07M with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 103.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 6.12 million shares valued at $215.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.04% of the MC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.97 million shares valued at $174.61 million to account for 8.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.65 million shares representing 8.39% and valued at over $217.59 million, while London Company of Virginia, (The) holds 6.62% of the shares totaling 3.67 million with a market value of $128.98 million.

Moelis & Company (MC) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Moelis & Company (MC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIMON JOSEPH, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SIMON JOSEPH sold 6,984 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $38.10 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Moelis & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that SIMON JOSEPH (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,934 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $38.13 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6984.0 shares of the MC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, SIMON JOSEPH (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 18,367 shares at an average price of $38.69 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 22,918 shares of Moelis & Company (MC).

Moelis & Company (MC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) that is trading -25.00% down over the past 12 months. Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is -4.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -93.07% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.