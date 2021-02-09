Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

436 institutions hold shares in Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA), with 1.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.80% while institutional investors hold 91.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.11M, and float is at 27.94M with Short Float at 4.68%. Institutions hold 85.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.01 million shares valued at $394.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.54% of the MUSA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.83 million shares valued at $363.32 million to account for 9.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.98 million shares representing 3.43% and valued at over $125.82 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.19% of the shares totaling 0.91 million with a market value of $116.76 million.

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is -1.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.75 and a high of $144.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MUSA stock was last observed hovering at around $128.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $139.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.4% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.48% lower than the price target low of $127.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.88, the stock is 2.12% and 0.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 2.64% off its SMA200. MUSA registered 21.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $131.12.

The stock witnessed a -0.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.65%, and is 3.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $3.80B and $11.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.86 and Fwd P/E is 15.79. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.66% and -10.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Murphy USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.32 with sales reaching $3.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Phillips Jeanne Linder, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Phillips Jeanne Linder bought 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $121.48 per share for a total of $30370.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 506.0 shares.

Murphy USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 18 that HATTEN TERRY P. (SVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 646 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 18 and was made at $135.46 per share for $87507.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MUSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Clyde R Andrew (President & CEO) disposed off 3,845 shares at an average price of $140.01 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 145,441 shares of Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA).

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -22.91% down over the past 12 months. Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) is 23.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.98% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.14.