Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

136 institutions hold shares in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC), with 4.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.86% while institutional investors hold 69.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.35M, and float is at 14.34M with Short Float at 5.03%. Institutions hold 54.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.85 million shares valued at $22.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.65% of the NSSC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.76 million shares valued at $17.93 million to account for 4.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 0.62 million shares representing 3.36% and valued at over $14.51 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.23% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $13.91 million.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) is 15.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.33 and a high of $31.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSSC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.89% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.23% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.23% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.31, the stock is 9.45% and 8.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 14.72% at the moment leaves the stock 21.12% off its SMA200. NSSC registered 34.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.13.

The stock witnessed a 10.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.82%, and is 14.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) has around 1161 employees, a market worth around $551.34M and $98.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.75 and Fwd P/E is 25.11. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.38% and -4.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $24.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOLOWAY RICHARD, the company’s President, CEO and Secretary. SEC filings show that SOLOWAY RICHARD sold 334,961 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $24.70 per share for a total of $8.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.66 million shares.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that SOLOWAY RICHARD (President, CEO and Secretary) sold a total of 2,233,071 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $24.70 per share for $55.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.0 million shares of the NSSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, BUCHEL KEVIN S (Senior Vice President) disposed off 9,994 shares at an average price of $25.03 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 240,515 shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC).

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is 16.31% higher over the past 12 months. Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) is 1152.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.19% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.7.