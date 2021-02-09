Navistar International Corporation (NAV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

291 institutions hold shares in Navistar International Corporation (NAV), with 356.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 78.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.00M, and float is at 99.16M with Short Float at 6.60%. Institutions hold 78.30% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 16.73 million shares valued at $728.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.80% of the NAV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is MHR Fund Management, LLC with 16.23 million shares valued at $706.44 million to account for 16.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.23 million shares representing 4.25% and valued at over $184.29 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.62% of the shares totaling 3.6 million with a market value of $158.33 million.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is 0.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $45.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAV stock was last observed hovering at around $44.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.85% off the consensus price target high of $44.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.85% higher than the price target low of $44.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.12, the stock is 0.20% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 21.54% off its SMA200. NAV registered 19.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.93.

The stock witnessed a 0.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.32%, and is -0.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.20% over the week and 0.23% over the month.

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $4.40B and $7.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.42. Profit margin for the company is -4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.94% and -2.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navistar International Corporation (NAV) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navistar International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $1.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -256.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year.

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Navistar International Corporation (NAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Suskind Dennis, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Suskind Dennis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $43.96 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8895.0 shares.

Navistar International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that D’ARCY STEPHEN R. (Director) sold a total of 2,156 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $44.10 per share for $95069.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7625.0 shares of the NAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Suskind Dennis (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $44.00 for $88000.0. The insider now directly holds 11,395 shares of Navistar International Corporation (NAV).

Navistar International Corporation (NAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is trading 11.99% up over the past 12 months. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is 48.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.43% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.01.