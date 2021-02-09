NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 28.28% Upside

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) is 2.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $46.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTGR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.18% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.28% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.45% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.60, the stock is 2.86% and 8.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 5.53% at the moment leaves the stock 32.73% off its SMA200. NTGR registered 76.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.32.

The stock witnessed a 1.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.55%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) has around 809 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.14 and Fwd P/E is 11.53. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.15% and -10.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NETGEAR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $311.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.40% in year-over-year returns.

NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) Top Institutional Holders

289 institutions hold shares in NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR), with 571.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.89% while institutional investors hold 104.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.04M, and float is at 29.74M with Short Float at 11.51%. Institutions hold 102.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.87 million shares valued at $197.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.08% of the NTGR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.01 million shares valued at $92.9 million to account for 9.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 2.71 million shares representing 8.96% and valued at over $110.19 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.84% of the shares totaling 1.77 million with a market value of $54.48 million.

NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) Insider Activity

A total of 218 insider transactions have happened at NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 127 and purchases happening 91 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MERRILL MARK G, the company’s CTO. SEC filings show that MERRILL MARK G sold 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $43.14 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49294.0 shares.

NETGEAR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that WERDANN MICHAEL A (SVP, World Wide Sales) sold a total of 1,643 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $43.81 per share for $71980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38103.0 shares of the NTGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, FALCON MICHAEL F (Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 517 shares at an average price of $43.81 for $22650.0. The insider now directly holds 63,529 shares of NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR).

NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 71.12% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 25.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.74% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.22.