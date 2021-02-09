New Big Money Means Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

271 institutions hold shares in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB), with 516.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 107.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.49M, and float is at 43.97M with Short Float at 12.39%. Institutions hold 106.15% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.62 million shares valued at $122.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.38% of the CLB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Earnest Partners LLC with 4.18 million shares valued at $63.83 million to account for 9.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.11 million shares representing 9.23% and valued at over $62.7 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 7.39% of the shares totaling 3.29 million with a market value of $50.17 million.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) is 37.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.68 and a high of $37.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLB stock was last observed hovering at around $35.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.97% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -114.06% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.39, the stock is 6.15% and 22.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 64.73% off its SMA200. CLB registered 4.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.92.

The stock witnessed a 13.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 132.67%, and is 7.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $487.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.32. Profit margin for the company is -16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 444.76% and -2.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Core Laboratories N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $112.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.20% in year-over-year returns.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sodderland Jan Willem, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sodderland Jan Willem bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $17.07 per share for a total of $10242.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7852.0 shares.

Core Laboratories N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 676 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $9.34 per share for $6313.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.64 million shares of the CLB stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -24.49% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.17% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.27.