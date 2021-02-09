New Big Money Means Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

3 institutions hold shares in Creatd Inc. (CRTD), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.36% while institutional investors hold 2.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.65M, and float is at 4.99M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 2.35% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.2 million shares valued at $0.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.31% of the CRTD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CM Management, LLC with 0.16 million shares valued at $0.68 million to account for 1.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC which holds 55600.0 shares representing 0.64% and valued at over $0.23 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 2934.0 with a market value of $7833.0.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) is 8.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $19.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRTD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is 4.00% and 15.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 4.41% at the moment leaves the stock -31.55% off its SMA200. CRTD registered -64.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1204 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3103.

The stock witnessed a 7.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.72%, and is 14.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.44% over the week and 11.38% over the month.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $39.06M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 114.29% and -76.82% from its 52-week high.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Analyst Forecasts

Creatd Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $610k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 273.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 90.60% in year-over-year returns.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Creatd Inc. (CRTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 89 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Frommer Jeremy, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Frommer Jeremy bought 650 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $3.95 per share for a total of $2565.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Creatd Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Goldberg Eric Ellis (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $3.83 per share for $7660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.22 million shares of the CRTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Goldberg Eric Ellis (10% Owner) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $4.01 for $20050.0. The insider now directly holds 2,216,780 shares of Creatd Inc. (CRTD).