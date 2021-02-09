New Big Money Means Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

746 institutions hold shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), with 3.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.48% while institutional investors hold 103.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.86M, and float is at 128.15M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 100.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.12 million shares valued at $2.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.31% of the EXR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.98 million shares valued at $1.74 billion to account for 11.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 8.03 million shares representing 6.11% and valued at over $858.65 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.81% of the shares totaling 7.63 million with a market value of $816.48 million.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is 1.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.70 and a high of $121.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXR stock was last observed hovering at around $116.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.82% off the consensus price target high of $148.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -9.51% lower than the price target low of $107.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.18, the stock is 2.58% and 3.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 11.30% off its SMA200. EXR registered 6.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $113.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $110.33.

The stock witnessed a 7.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.88%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has around 4048 employees, a market worth around $15.43B and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.77 and Fwd P/E is 31.87. Profit margin for the company is 32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.18% and -3.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extra Space Storage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.9 with sales reaching $292.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Margolis Joseph D, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Margolis Joseph D sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $115.10 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Extra Space Storage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Kirk Spencer (Director) sold a total of 25,315 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $112.62 per share for $2.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the EXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Springer William N (EVP, Assets & 3rd Party Mgmt) disposed off 812 shares at an average price of $117.30 for $95248.0. The insider now directly holds 2,722 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR).

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Life Storage Inc. (LSI) that is trading 10.67% up over the past 12 months. Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is -39.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.1% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.